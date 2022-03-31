"I will withdraw"- Manny Pacquiao reveals he will agree to quit Presidential elections on one condition

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to run for President of the Philippines in May 2022.

Even though Pacquiao wants to become the next president of his country, he is open to the idea of withdrawing from his presidential bid on condition. During a recent electoral campaign, the boxing legend suggested that he would quit the election if God wanted. Moreover, he suggested that a "dream" would be enough for him to understand the sign of God.

While claiming that he will follow the instructions from the almighty, the 43-year-old said:

"Who am I to go against God? If there is conviction, if God shows it to me, I will withdraw even one or two days before the elections. If God has an instruction for me, I will follow. I shared these things to some people before the fight, and what I dreamed about was what exactly happened during the fight." [via translation as per Yahoo News]

Watch Pacquiao talk about withdrawing from the elections below:

With presidential elections in the Philippines just about a month away, it will be interesting to see whether the former boxer has won over the people of his country enough to elect him as the next president of the country.

Manny Pacquiao's foundation has joined hands with Amazon to help people in need

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation recently joined forces with Amazon to launch a great initiative and empower less fortunate people around the world. The legendary boxer's foundation has been helping underprivileged sections of society throughout the world, and by joining hands with Amazon, they aim to extend their support further.

It has been revealed that Amazon will donate a portion of every purchase made through Amazon Smile's charity page to Pacquiao's foundation. The announcement was made on the foundation's official Twitter page and read:

"Make a difference every time you shop on @Amazon! @AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your purchase to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. It’s EASY and you only have to activate ONCE."

Check out the tweet below:

Manny Pacquiao Foundation @MPac_Foundation



@AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your purchase to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.



It’s EASY and you only have to activate ONCE.



smile.amazon.com/ch/80-0507899



#PacquiaoFoundation #MannyPacquiao #MannysCorner Make a difference every time you shop on @Amazon!@AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your purchase to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.It’s EASY and you only have to activate ONCE. Make a difference every time you shop on @Amazon!@AmazonSmile will donate a portion of your purchase to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. It’s EASY and you only have to activate ONCE. smile.amazon.com/ch/80-0507899#PacquiaoFoundation #MannyPacquiao #MannysCorner https://t.co/rbjAl9OVpV

Edited by Avinash Tewari