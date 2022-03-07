"Boxing's greatest love story" - Matchroom Boxing post amusing take on Canelo Alvarez and Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez and Eddie Hearn have a very respectful dynamic with each other. To pay tribute to their unique bond, Matchroom Boxing posted a humorous photo on Twitter that said:

"Boxing’s greatest love story"

Both Hearn and Canelo were present at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego for the Chocolatito vs. Martinez fight. They came on stage and shared a friendly embrace. This is partly due to the latest deal Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have managed to land with Canelo Alvarez.

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman has said in multiple interviews how much he loves working with 'Cinnamon' and how he is a Canelo fan himself. Hearn was, by all accounts, ecstatic to sign boxing's biggest draw for at least two more fights.

One of the two matches could be the biggest fight of the year. Canelo's two-fight deal with Matchroom and DAZN entails a first match on May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. The second match could take place September 17th against Gennadiy Golovkin. The highly-awaited trilogy fight is dependent on both Golovkin and Canelo winning their next fights.

Eddie Hearn talks Canelo Alvarez and PBC

In an interview with Xicana Boxing, Eddie Hearn spoke about his bond with Canelo and the difficulty in getting him to reach undisputed status:

"Yeah it was difficult, the last fight you know because we had a plan that he would be undisputed. And he boxed Callum Smith, he boxed Billy Joe Saunders, and I didn't have Caleb Plant. And I was like, 'Ahh hopefully Caleb Plant will take the offer to come to DAZN.' PBC wouldn't allow that to happen, so Saul had to go over to PBC, steal the belt and then come back to us."

Eddie Hearn was able to successfully sign Canelo and will look to make history with him yet again. Canelo is currently preparing to take on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Championship on May 7th.

