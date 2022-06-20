Watch:  Matchroom Boxing releases unseen footage from Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 1

In the build-up to the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Matchroom Boxing released never-before-seen footage of their first bout.

The footage catalogued Joshua and Usky in the moments leading up to their first match as the two fighters arrived and prepped for their bout. Joshua is seen as calm, cool, and collected walking into the venue, even taking time to joke around with other fighters who were on the card ahead of him.

Usyk is shown in his usual level-headed nature, unphased by the press or the imminent fight approaching as his hands were wrapped backstage.

The tale of how their match went down is well known, with Usyk winning the titles from Joshua. However, the peek at what the two fighters are like before their match is something not many fans have ever had the opportunity to witness.

Their rematch was confirmed for August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia. The WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight World Titles will be on the line.

Tyson Fury denies coming to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Amid the building anticipation to the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk 2, a heavyweight waiting in the wings has given his opinion on the match.

Tyson Fury has stated that he will not be flying to Saudi Arabia to witness the rematch. In an interview with talkSPORT, he stated:

"I wouldn't go to it if it was in Morecambe to see two bums fight each other."

While many have been doubting Fury's retirement, he has remained adamant he will stay retired unless a heavy check is sent his way. Many fans have been hoping to witness Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have a match, but it seems that will not happen without a hefty price tag.

