"Are you ready to take on the champ?" - Mike Tyson promoting new ExPopulus NFT collection

Mike Tyson has notably shown his love for NFTs on social media. 'Iron' has continued that love by promoting the recent ExPopulus collection.

The 55-year-old is deep in the world of non-fungible tokens as well as bitcoin and other Web3 technology. With that known, it's not exactly a shock that he's recently taken to Twitter to post about a new NFT collection.

Tyson posted on social media about the new ExPopulus NFT collection. He also noted that fans could potentially play against him in the trading card game and encouraged them to sign up to gain quick access. He said:

"GM Kings. Are you ready to take on the champ? Pick up the Iron Pigeons NFT collection and face me in the [ExPopulus] Trading Card game. Click the link to sign up and win whitelist access."

Mike Tyson is unlikely to fight again

Mike Tyson retired from the sport of boxing in 2005, following a loss to Kevin McBride. Surprisingly, he made a surprising return to the ring in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson notably began training again. Months later, it was announced that the former Heavyweight Champion would return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. on pay-per-view.

The event was a smashing success, garnering 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. The headlining bout saw the two legends go to a split draw, but 'Iron' was hailed for his performance. In the aftermath, he confirmed his intentions to continue doing exhibition boxing matches.

However, well over a year later, he's since gone back on those comments. He recently appeared on the Full Send podcast to discuss his fighting future, where he announced he was likely done. He said:

"Guys want to fight me for $100 million bucks, I don't think I'll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, just to have fun and then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it."

Watch Mike Tyson on the Full Send podcast in the video below:

