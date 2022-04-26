"I don't take that for granted"- Mike Tyson reflects on his relationship with the universe

Mike Tyson has had quite an interesting life to say the least. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, 'Iron Mike' has seen it all. In the early 2000s, he nearly ran his life into the ground. Fortunately, the former boxer managed to emerge out of the dark to put his life back on track.

Having learned from his previous mistakes, Tyson has learned the ability to be grateful. Speaking on this topic, 'Iron Mike' took to Twitter to suggest that the universe has given him gratitude and that he does not take it for granted:

"I'm a strong exponent of gratitude. The universe gave me gratitude and I don't take that for granted."

Interestingly, this is not the first time Tyson has shown his philosophical side to the world. 'Iron Mike' has recently started to use social media to constantly put out such notes for his fans in an attempt to inspire them with notions from his own life. Some of his recent tweets have talked about the ability to take risks, the importance of time and more.

Take a look at Tyson's recent tweets below:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Time is only relevant in our minds. To the rest of the universe it means nothing. Time is only relevant in our minds. To the rest of the universe it means nothing.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting.

Mike Tyson's representatives on the recent plane altercation

'Iron Mike' was recently all over the headlines because of a physical scuffle that took place while he was on an airplane. Tyson was continuously harassed by a passenger that was sitting right behind him and it got to the point where 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' lost it.

Watch the video of Mike Tyson's altercation below:

The video clearly shows the man continuously harassing Mike Tyson and was later left bloodied and rather upset at what had just occurred. While it is known that the man was verbally harassing 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', representatives for Tyson have revealed that the man even threw a bottle at 'Iron Mike'. In a statement released by TMZ Sports, his representatives said:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

