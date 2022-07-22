Mike Tyson's new Indian movie 'Liger' - Release date, cast and more

Mike Tyson's new film 'Liger', directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, is set to be released on the 25th of August 2022. The Indian action-drama will star Vijay Deverakonda, who will play the lead role.

The MMA-based movie will also feature former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, who is expected to play a key role in the feature film. Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan are also amongst the cast.

According to Republic World, the American will earn more than Deverakonda, however the figure was not revealed. A source also spoke on the subject to Spotboye.com, where they said:

“Vijay is the film’s life and breath. He is in almost every frame of ‘Liger’. He is the hero of the film, in the truest sense. He has been paid a very impressive fee, something that Karan Johar has never paid any newcomer. Mr Tyson will feature in the climactic fight. He is, no doubt, a legend. And he will be paid accordingly.”

'Iron Mike' is of course a huge name that can attract huge viewing figures, which is why it makes perfect sense to have deployed him in a fight-based movie.

According to IMDb, 'Liger' is one of the top most anticipated Indian movies with 17.5% of page views on the website.

What other films has Mike Tyson been in?

Tyson has made appearances in movies such as Rocky Balboa, Ip Man 3 and many more. However, the former fighter's most iconic role came in the comedy The Hangover in 2009.

The Hangover, directed by Todd Phillips, starred Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms. The movie reached huge success as it became the tenth-highest-grossing film of the year, making over $467 million.

Mike Tyson's amusing performance begins when he is seen playing the song 'In The Air Tonight' by Phil Collins on the piano. He then knocks out Galifianakis' character and features later in the film.

Watch Phillips and Cooper speak on working with Tyson here:

