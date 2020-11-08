Glover Teixeira quotes Rocky Balboa as he asks UFC president Dana White for LHW title shot ahead of Israel Adesanya

Glover Teixeira’s talents are not restricted to the Octagon.

The veteran UFC Light Heavyweight put on a stellar performance against Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 to win the main event via third-round submission.

Teixeira survived 2 thunderous striking barrages from ‘Marreta’ en route to his 5th consecutive win in the Octagon.

In the post-fight interview, the 41-year-old pleaded his case for a LHW title shot to UFC President Dana White. The Brazilian even flawlessly quoted the iconic line from Sylvester Stallone movie Rocky Balboa.

‘It’s not how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep coming forward’.

"Dana White, come on man, you gonna give this shot to Adesanya and make me wait? 5 fights in a row, beating these young guys is not easy. Give me that title shot!" - @gloverteixeira 🏆#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/MmObJ0o9Ku — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020

In a semi-humorous playful rant, Glover referred to his age saying that, ”Dana White, I’m an old man here. You’re gonna give the shot to Adesanya? I’m 5-0, beating these young guys, it’s not easy.”

This was Glover Teixeira's 5th consecutive win in the Octagon which now includes four finishes and 2 former LHW championship challengers.

Jon Jones believes that Glover Teixeira should get a title shot

While the accolades poured in for Glover Teixeira after an impressive performance, former LHW champion Jon Jones Tweeted in favor of Teixeira receiving a title shot.

Somebody give the man his shot — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Current champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to take on Israel Adesanya for the LHW title belt in March next year.

Blachowicz won the title against former challenger Dominick Reyes after Jon Jones relinquished the belt earlier in the year.

It is interesting to note that Glover Texeira's previous 5-0 run in the UFC earned him a title shot against Jon Jones in 2014, a fight he would go on to lose via unanimous decision.