Watch: Mike Tyson's surprising take on biting Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson revealed he believes biting Evander Holyfield's ear was ultimately the best thing to happen to him. After wrapping up a podcast episode, Tyson spoke to ES News about the $3 million fine he had to pay for biting Holyfield's ear. Here's what 'Iron' Mike had to say about the incident:

"Listen, Imma tell you something really funny. Now, and I don't mean it in a bad taste, that's the best thing I ever did, biting his ear. Not from I wish I ever did, but from a business perspective. I had to be miserable first but now it's all gravy."

Take a look at the interview:

This is likely the first time 'Iron' Mike has ever spoken positively about his incident with Evander Holyfield. Ever since the incident took place 25 years ago, it has shaped both Tyson's and Holyfield's identities in and out of the ring.

Paying homage to the incident, 'Iron' Mike's cannabis company has even come out with edibles that are in the shape of 'The Real Deal's bitten ear.

Greg Baroth @gbaroth Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius https://t.co/VOU3uAMzOf

The successful sales of the edibles and the increased notoriety from the incident are likely why Tyson said it was the best decision of his life. It is and will forever be a part of one of boxing's greatest heavyweight's story.

Mike Tyson talks about the Jake Paul fight

'Iron' Mike addressed the rumors of a potential fight between him and Jake Paul on his podcast. 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' sat down for a podcast with Paul Pierce and Jermall Charlo when Pierce asked him about his fight with 'The Problem Child'. Tyson replied:

"I don't know nothing about this. Listen, I've been smoking with him since forever I did some shrooms with him as well. But I've never heard this, I was with him in St. Bart's not too long ago, partying, never told me this. I've never heard this from anybody I'm just chilling out with you guys."

Take a look at the video:

Mike Tyson has said on previous occasions that he would not fight Jake Paul because his family loves him too much. Furthermore, after his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has not shown any particular interest in getting back in the ring again.

Boxing-Videos.com @boxingvideoscom “Where’s the contract?!” | Mike Tyson on a Potential Fight w/ Jake Paul dlvr.it/SM0dXW “Where’s the contract?!” | Mike Tyson on a Potential Fight w/ Jake Paul dlvr.it/SM0dXW https://t.co/oLAwqs0R3B

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Mike Tyson should get into the ring again? Yes No 0 votes so far