"That would be my dream"- Mike Tyson wants to have Willie Nelson on Hotboxin' podcast

Mike Tyson has suggested that it would be a dream to have legendary musician Willie Nelson on his podcast.

'Iron Mike' has transitioned from being a heavyweight monster to a podcast host and cannabis mogul with his company Tyson 2.0. Much like his cannabis company, his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast has been very well received by fans.

Since its inception, the podcast has hosted many notable guests from the world of combat sports, the music industry and Hollywood. During a recent episode of his podcast, DJ Whoo Kid, who was a guest on the show, suggested to 'Iron Mike' that they should bring Willie Nelson in for an episode. Tyson replied, saying:

"Oh, that would be my dream."

Willie Nelson is one of the most popular country music artists in the world. Along with his accredited music career, the 88-year-old has also acted in over 30 movies, making him a true legend in the industry.

Watch the full episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson below:

Mike Tyson never imagined he'd become a cannabis mogul

Tyson's cannabis company. "Tyson 2.0" was launched last year and his venture has been a great success since then. The company has gone on to become one of the leading cannabis companies across the United States.

While the former heavyweight champion's popularity has been one of the reasons for the brand's success, the quality and selection of the products has also played a major role. As It offers a wide variety of products such as cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles and more.

During the same episode of his podcast, DJ Whoo Kid asked Tyson whether he had imagined himself opening up a cannabis brand one day. 'Iron Mike' opened up about the business, suggesting that he "never in a million years" saw this happening. He said:

"I had never, never in a million years thought this would happen but I did one thing, I took the responsibility of taking the role of the face of this stuff."

Edited by C. Naik