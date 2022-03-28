"Canelo, GGG, Tyson Fury, Chris Rock" -Muhammad Ali's grandson names the best chins in the world

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh made a joke in regards to Chris Rock's chin after last night's Academy Awards ceremony.

During the event, comedian Chris Rock joked about actor Will Smith's wife's shaved head and compared it to the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Furious with the joke, the 53-year-old actor left his seat, went up to the comedian and slapped him on live television.

Watch the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock below:

Social media has erupted since the event. Amidst all the chaos, Nico Ali Walsh took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident. Muhammad Ali's grandson named the best chins in the world of boxing and jokingly added Chris Rock to the list:

"Best chins in the world right now: Canelo, GGG, Tyson Fury, Chris Rock"

Check out Nico Ali Walsh's tweet below:

Nico Ali Walsh @NicoAliX74 Best chins in the world right now: Canelo, GGG, Tyson Fury, Chris Rock Best chins in the world right now: Canelo, GGG, Tyson Fury, Chris Rock

Nico Ali Walsh carries on Muhammad Ali's legacy

Muhammad Ali etched his name in the history books as arguably the greatest boxer to have ever lived. With the legendary boxer passing away in 2016, the Ali family name is now carried by his grandson, Nico Ali Walsh.

Walsh made his pro-boxing debut last year after a rather quiet amateur career. The young fighter was quickly brought on board by Bob Arum as he signed him to Top Rank. Interestingly, he made his pro-debut wearing his grandfather's white Everlast trunks. He ended up winning the bout via knockout.

Since then, Nico Ali Walsh has entered the boxing ring another three times, staying undefeated and picking up two more stoppage victories. While nobody can fill the shoes of 'The Greatest', his grandson will certainly hope to achieve a sliver of what was achieved by his grandfather.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 21-year-old boxer as he aims to carry on his family name in the sport of boxing.

