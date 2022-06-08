Naoya Inoue's house burgled while fighting Nonito Donaire

Naoya Inoue secured the 20th knockout of his 23-0 record against Nonito Donaire as they packed out the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The Japanese fighter finished Donaire in the second round after a devastating flurry of heavy shots.

While the Unified Bantamweight World Champion was competing against his Filipino opponent in the huge rematch, his house was burgled. More than a dozen expensive bags and pieces of jewellery were reportedly stolen on Tuesday evening.

Naoya Inoue has since taken to Twitter to express his frustration:

"I saw the news, but on a happy day, it's a bad story, isn't it? Everyone should be careful!"

Police are still investigating the burglary, with suspects including two men who were seen fleeing the location in a white vehicle on Tuesday.

On a special night of success for the third-ranked pound-for-pound boxer, it was unfortunately blemished by an act of atrocity. While the champion lost many expensive items from his home, he did end up gaining Donaire's WBC Title to add to his own WBA and IBF belts.

Who can defeat 'The Monster' Naoya Inoue?

The Japanese champion's most difficult test so far proved to be against Nonito Donaire in their first bout. Inoue suffered a brutal cut during the fight which made him vulnerable to getting caught. Donaire also showcased heart and determination as he made it to the end of the fight even after being dropped by a lethal body shot.

Despite the veteran's competitive display in the first outing, 'The Monster' put all the doubters to bed when the pair met for the rematch. Inoue convincingly knocked the Filipino out in the second round and looked unstoppable as he landed multiple heavy blows.

Now that the Unified Champion has nearly cleared out his current weight division, it may take a heavier man to propose a threat. In the super bantamweight division, Murodjon Akhmadaliev holds the WBA and IBF Titles. Meanwhile, Stephen Fulton is the WBO and WBC Champion.

The two kings of the super bantamweight division would prove to be a much more difficult task for Naoya Inoue. However, the lighter man possesses the power to finish anyone.

