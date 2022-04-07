Nico Ali Walsh set for April 30 return on the undercard of Valdez-Stevenson

Nico Ali Walsh is set to return to the ring for the first time since January.

The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali made waves last year by announcing his boxing debut. The 21-year-old was quickly signed to Top Rank promotions, the same as his grandfather, and had his debut set for August 2021.

Wearing the same trunks as Muhammad, Ali Walsh knocked out Jordan Weeks in the first round. The victory was his first, but he wasn't about to stop there. The middleweight prospect quickly racked up a 4-0 professional record within six months.

He's now set to return to competition for the first time since his TKO victory over Jeremiah Yeager earlier this year. Ali Walsh announced that he's going to be on the undercard of the upcoming Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson card on April 30.

The bout is expected to take place on the main card of the event. The showdown between WBC Super Featherweight Champion Valdez and WBO Super Featherweight Titleholder Stevenson is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

The 21-year-old will face off against Alejandro Ibarra. The Mexican boxer currently boasts a 7-1 professional record and is riding a four-fight winning streak. Ibarra is expected to be the biggest challenger to the unbeaten Ali Walsh so far.

Nico Ali Walsh rates the best chins in boxing

Nico Ali Walsh recently gave his thoughts on which individuals have the greatest chins on the planet right now.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter last week to share his thoughts on the subject. Ali Walsh paid respect to multiple champions and greats of the sport. The middleweight labeled current champions Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin and Tyson Fury as the best chins in the sport.

Ali Walsh also added another name to the list, Chris Rock. The 57-year-old comedian was recently assaulted at the Academy Awards for making a joke about Jada Pickett Smith. In response to the jibe, Jada's husband, Will Smith, took to the stage to slap Rock.

The comedian's poise after being hit with the flush shot from Smith was notable enough for Ali Walsh to jokingly add him to the list.

"Best chins in the world right now: Canelo, GGG, Tyson Fury, Chris Rock"

