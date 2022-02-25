"I really don't care"- Oleksandr Usyk suggests he isn't bothered by Anthony Joshua changing trainers

Oleksandr Usyk claims he isn't fazed by news of Anthony Joshua's move to change trainers ahead of their rematch.

Anthony Joshua made the decision to part ways with his longtime trainer Rob McCracken after his upset defeat to Usyk. However, the Englishman is still searching for a new trainer that could help him outbox 'The Cat'.

The new trainer will look to freshen things up with Joshua in an attempt to reclaim the Heavyweight throne from the Ukrainian. However, Usyk isn't too concerned with his opponent's moves.

During a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, Oleksandr Usyk was asked to comment on Anthony Johua's move to change trainers. 'The Cat' said:

"I don't care if he's changing the trainers. I really don't care what he's doing. If he would like to have me to advise him, maybe after five years when I finish my career, I can establish a new team."

The rematch is expected to take place later this year. However, the expected timeline will only be known after 'AJ' has formed his new team. It will be interesting to see what changes Joshua will make in an attempt to avenge the loss against Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury will beat Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is set to put his heavyweight title on the line against his WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte later this year. Ahead of the highly anticipated Heavyweight bout, Oleksandr Usyk has suggested that 'The Gypsy King' will beat 'The Body Snatcher'.

During the same interview with Behind The Gloves, Usyk asserted that although anything can happen in boxing, Tyson Fury is bound to get the job done against Whyte. He said:

"It's boxing, anything can happen. But I think Fury will take it seriously. And my opinion would be that he will win that fight."

Watch Usyk's full interview with Behind The Gloves below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is reportedly set to take place on April 23rd. The winner, in all likelihood, will face the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2. It remains to be seen how the Heavyweight division will shape up in the near future.

