Oleksandr Usyk's manager reveals he'd be willing to face Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Oleksandr Usyk is now one step closer to reality.

Despite being several weight classes apart, there's been some discussion between the two boxing greats fighting. Alvarez's promoter Eddie Hearn previously confirmed that the Mexican superstar would like to fight the Heavyweight Champion in the future.

Now, Usyk's manager has confirmed that they could do a matchup between the two titleholders. Furthermore, he confirmed that the Ukrainian would be open to a fight all the way down at crusierweight.

Usyk fought for most of his career at cruiserweight before moving up in 2020. While Alvarez has fought as high as light-heavyweight, he's shown an interest in fighting at 200 pounds.

The comments from Usyk's manager were reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, who wrote on Twitter:

"Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas has declared that Usyk would be willing to come back down to cruiserweight (200lbs) again for a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Eddie Hearn said Canelo told him he wants to face Usyk at 201lbs so it could be for the heavyweight world titles."

Eddie Hearn discusses Canelo Alvarez's confidence

Canelo Alvarez's promoter Eddie Hearn has given fans a look into the psyche of the boxing superstar.

The Mexican is set to face WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol this weekend. The bout will be seen as one of the biggest tests of the boxer's career, and that says a lot considering Alvarez's record to date.

Alvarez is seen as fearless in terms of who he decides to fight. From fighting Floyd Mayweather at 23 years old against the advice of his promoter to moving up several weight classes, the 31-year-old seemingly wants to face anyone.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that fact, even when it comes to heavyweights. While Usyk's manager asserted that they'd be willing to fight at cruiserweight, the Mexican superstar has no problems fighting at heavyweight.

In an interview with JOE, the head of Matchroom Boxing discussed his fighter's confidence, saying:

"He genuinely believes he can beat Oleksandr Usyk for the world Heavyweight Title. He said to me, 'If you can make that fight at 1lb above cruiserweight [200lbs], I will beat him.'"

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Alvarez below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard