Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk visits Stamford Bridge ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk (center) visited Stamford Bridge ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua.
Josh Evanoff
Modified Feb 24, 2022 09:53 AM IST
News

Oleksandr Usyk visited Stamford Bridge ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

'The Cat' was recently at the stadium to watch a Champions League football game between Chelsea and Lille. The current Unified Heavyweight Champion is a noted football fan, having grown up playing the sport and remains a fan.

The Ukrainian recently made his football debut for FC Polissya earlier this month. Usyk signed with the team for a friendly match, and was later seen doing drills and training with them following his surprise signing.

While his professional football career with the team was very short-lived, he clearly holds a love for the sport. He seemed to be in great spirits in the Chelsea-Lille match ahead of his return to the ring later this year.

Watch Usyk at Stamford Bridge in the video below:

Oleksandr Usyk at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs Lille in the Champions League this evening…[📽️ @Usykaa] https://t.co/vmRMlZSHzs

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch later this year

Oleksandr Usyk's return to the boxing ring is yet to be finalized. However, 'The Cat' is expected to face his rival Anthony Joshua in a rematch later in 2022.

Their first fight was in September 2021, where 'AJ' came in as a huge favorite, having come off a big knockout win over Kubrat Pulev. Usyk was able to upset the odds, taking the fight to the Heavyweight Champion and pulling off a massive upset.

The Ukrainian outboxed his British counterpart in the entire fight, and nearly got a stoppage on multiple occasions. At the end of the 12-round contest, Usyk won the Heavyweight crown via unanimous decision. Following the event. 'AJ' activated a rematch clause to face Usyk again.

However, the bout has had multiple complications in getting finalized. Joshua nearly took a step-aside offer to allow Usyk to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but the deal fell through.

The Brit has also had issues finding a trainer for the rematch, which has also caused complications for the high-profile bout. 'AJ' notably left his longtime trainer Rob McCracken following his upset loss to Usyk last year.

As of now, Oleksandr Usyk's rematch against Anthony Joshua doesn't have a date or venue set.

However, fans of 'The Cat' can expect details of his return to the ring in the coming weeks.

