Oscar De La Hoya bets $500k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters

Oscar De La Hoya, 'The Golden Boy', has placed a big bet on the golden boy of golf, Tiger Woods. Woods is taking part in a competitive golf tournament for the first time in 14 months. The golf ace suffered a horrific car crash after which he had to undergo surgery. The crash was so severe that doctors thought of amputating his leg. Against all the odds, the American has begun his journey at the Masters.

Oscar De La Hoya is so confident in Woods' abilities that he is betting on him winning the tournament. He announced the news via Twitter:

"Betting 500k on @TigerWoods to win the @TheMasters"

Take a look at the tweet:

Tiger Woods himself is confident that he will win the tournament despite his long lay-off. Thousands of people arrived at the golf course in Augusta, Georgia, to watch Woods take part in his 24th Masters tournament. In what looked like a scene from a movie, Woods hit par on his first hole and the crowd cheered as he putt the ball into the first hole.

The Masters @TheMasters Tiger Woods begins his 24th Masters with a par on the first. #themasters Tiger Woods begins his 24th Masters with a par on the first. #themasters https://t.co/gTva7ZznsP

'The Golden Boy' will be following the tournament closely to see if his bet pays off. However, he will also be busy with Ryan Garcia's fight, which is in two days. De La Hoya is promoting the Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe fight on April 9.

Oscar De La Hoya speaks of Ryan Garcia's stardom and why everyone wants to fight him

Oscar De La Hoya is the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, the company that promotes Ryan Garcia. In an interview with K.O Sports, De La Hoya spoke about why everyone wants to fight Ryan Garcia:

"What's interesting is that everybody wants to fight Ryan. With a world title or without a world title, they want to fight him because he's a superstar, and he's a superstar in the making, everybody knows that if you fight ryan, you have a chance to elevate your status, and that's a very unique position to be in. I think Ryan right now is in the perfect moment."

Take a look at the tweet from DAZN Boxing:

Ryan Garcia is currently preparing to fight Emmanuel Tagoe. The experienced Ghanaian boxer will be a tough test for 'KingRy' who is fighting competitively for the first time in close to a year.

