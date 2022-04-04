"That's an honor" - Rolly Romero reacts to being compared to Ricardo Mayorga by Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya was not always the biggest fan of Rolly Romero. However, at Ryan Garcia's recent media day for his next fight, De La Hoya praised Rolly and compared him to the Nicaraguan boxer Ricardo Mayorga.

In an interview with FightHype.com Romero reacted to 'The Golden Boy's comments:

"You know, I saw what Oscar said and he said I'm a better fighter than, higher ring IQ than Ricardo Mayorga. Which, I mean that's an honor already coz they've been comparing me with Ricardo Mayorga, I have no idea why. Other than he just curses people out. But, and he can crack, you know."

Take a look at the interview with FightHype.com:

Rolando 'Rolly' Romero also talked about how he feels his upcoming fight against Gervonta Davis is the easiest fight of his life. Romero is scheduled to take on 'Tank' Davis on May 28. The pair were initially set to take each other on last year. However, Romero found himself dealing with some legal issues and the fight had to be postponed.

It will be interesting to see how Romero's unconventional style works against one of the sport's most technically sound fighters in Gervonta Davis.

Rolly Romero reveals who Floyd Mayweather is rooting for between himself and Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero recently shared his thoughts on who Floyd Mayweather may be supporting ahead of his matchup against Gervonta Davis. 'Money' Mayweather, the founder of Mayweather Promotions, represents both Rolly and 'Tank'.

However, there has been a lot of tension between Mayweather and Davis recently. In an interview with FightHype.com, Rolly spoke about who he thinks 'Money' Mayweather is rooting for:

"Oh man, I don't know, there's somebody who's p***ing off somebody so I don't know man. But, Imma say he's neutral but I'm pretty sure some people have a pretty good feeling , I'm pretty sure, you know. I'm pretty sure I know who he wants to win."

Take a look at the interview:

According to Rolly, he feels he is much more marketable than 'Tank' Davis. The Las Vegas native is extremely confident going into his fight against 'Tank' and believes he can easily beat the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion.

