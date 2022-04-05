Professional boxing legalized in Cuba after sixty-year ban

Professional boxing has been legalized in Cuba after a sixty-year ban. On April 4, 2022, the Federacion Cubano de Boxeo (FBC) announced that it would allow boxers to turn professional as early as May.

The country is known for producing some of the most technically skilled boxers in the world. It has won the second-most Olympic medals in the sport, after the United States. Cuba has 78 Olympic boxing medals while the United States has 117. This medal count is particularly impressive when the country's population is taken into account. It has a population of just 11.3 million, while the United States has a population of over 329.5 million.

The country's boxers have not been able to fight professionally since 1962, when the sport was banned after investigations into corruption. Three and a half years ago, the FBC began an analytical process to determine whether or not professional boxing should be allowed. Once the analysis was complete, it was decided to remove the ban.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing in professional boxing Cuba arein professional boxing Cuba are 🔙 in professional boxing 🇨🇺

Professional boxers from Cuba

On April 16, Cuban-born boxer Yordenis Ugas will fight Errol Spence Jr. in Arlington, Texas. Ugas is the current WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Manny Pacquiao in 2021. In 2019, Ugas lost a controversial split decision to Shawn Porter for the WBC Welterweight Title.

Two of the island's most well-known boxers of the current era are Guillermo Rigondeaux and Yuriorkis Gamboa. Both boxers left their home countries and moved to Miami to begin their professional careers. Gamboa will fight Isaac Cruz later this month.

Rigondeaux is considered to be one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a seven-time national champion. His amateur record of approximately 400 bouts includes just 12 losses. His professional record includes bouts with Nonito Donaire and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Check out the highlights of Rigondeaux-Donaire here:

Some of the country's great historical boxers include Kid Gavilán, Kid Chocolate, José Nápoles, and Benny Paret.

Kid Gavilán was the Undisputed Welterweight Champion of the world from 1951-54 and was one of the pound-for-pound greats of his era.

Kid Chocolate, another world champion, fought prior to the boxing ban and retired with a record of 135-10, with over 50 career knockouts.

José Nápoles, who died in 2019, is ranked among the greatest boxers in history. He retired with a record of 81-7 and 54 knockouts. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990.

Benny Paret was a World Welterweight Champion. He fought legendary boxers such as Gene Fullmer and Jose Torres. Paret tragically died from injuries sustained during a fight with Emile Griffith in 1962.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 1971 - Jose Napoles TKO 8 Billy Backus at Forum, Inglewood. Regains Welterweight Title. "Jose won with his left hand. That's the way to handle a southpaw. If you try to right hand a guy like Backus, you get clipped." - Angelo Dundee, Napoles' cornerman. OTD 1971 - Jose Napoles TKO 8 Billy Backus at Forum, Inglewood. Regains Welterweight Title. "Jose won with his left hand. That's the way to handle a southpaw. If you try to right hand a guy like Backus, you get clipped." - Angelo Dundee, Napoles' cornerman. https://t.co/fqEWtQDers

Edited by John Cunningham