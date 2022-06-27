Robert Garcia suggest Canelo Alvarez rematch Dmitry Bivol at super middleweight - "Maybe do it at 168"

Robert Garcia has suggested Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol should have a rematch at super middleweight.

Garcia, in an interview with Fight Hub TV, said:

“I think Canelo will probably stay at 168 for a while. I think Bivol says he wants to get down to 168, so maybe do it at 168.”

Watch the full interview here:

Dmitry Bivol has said that he is willing to take the rematch at super middleweight, and that he would even relish facing Canelo in the lower weight class.

Canelo Alvarez is the Undisputed Champion at super middleweight, holding the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF World Championships. Bivol has said that it is his dream to become undisputed.

Bivol made his professional debut in 2014, and has never fought below light heavyweight. It would be difficult for the Russian to go down to a weight that he has never fought at before. However, if both boxers are willing to entertain the bout, it remains a possibility.

Canelo Alvarez must first defeat Gennadiy Golovkin. The Mexican will defend his Super Middleweight Championships against his long-term rival on September 17.

If Canelo does come out on top, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said that he will fight Bivol next. The weight class of a potential bout has not been confirmed.

Robert Garcia believes other factors may have influenced Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol

In the same interview, Robert Garcia alluded to something potentially happening during Canelo's training camp.

Garcia said:

“Bivol clearly won, there is no doubt that he won, but there is so many things that happen in boxing when it comes to training camps. A lot of fighters get injured during training camps and still fight like that. A lot of fighters get sick before the fight and maybe because its Canelo and he is pound for pound the best in the world, he is unstoppable and he is unbeatable people think that he is not human and he can't get sick or can't get injured or have personal problems that will affect him in the fight. I did not see the Canelo we are used to seeing.”

Before the bout, Garcia predicted that Canelo would win by KO. Garcia was not the only one, as Canelo entered the bout as a betting favorite. Canelo himself has not revealed that anything went wrong with his camp or that he entered the bout with any issues.

The fight did not end up like most predicted. Bivol took control of the fight and won via unanimous decision.

Watch Canelo vs. Bivol here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far