"I am really angry"- Canelo Alvarez talks about his intense face-off with Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez went face-to-face with bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of their undisputed super middleweight bout on September 18. Throughout the press conference, Canelo maintained that he will punish his opponent.

In an interview, Alvarez revealed his mindset going into the match:

“I am excited and I am really angry, Yes [I am more angry than the second fight]. I train like a beast, like always... We are going to use everything, he brings me to do. It is going to be like two trains [going against each other] then we are going to see who is the best.”

Catch the interview here:

Before the third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin was even announced, Alvarez had spoken about his dislike for the former unified middleweight champion. He believes that ‘Triple G’ has multiple personas, one for the public and one in private.

According to the Mexican, Golovkin is not the respectful and polite champion that he portrays himself to be.

The animosity between the two stems from their fights and also their interviews. Golovkin accused Alvarez of being a drug cheat which severely infuriated the undisputed super middleweight champion. The two also had two hard fought fights against each other.

The first fight was scored as a controversial split draw, with many believing Canelo was lucky to get the decision. Judge Dave Moretti scored the bout 115-113 for Golovkin while judge Don Trella scored the bout 114-114. The most controversial scorecard was from Adelaide Byrd who scored the bout 118-110 in favor of Alvarez.

The second fight was awarded to Alvarez via majority decision, and like the first, was also controversial. In both fights, Golovkin landed more punches according to CompuBox statistics. Glen Feldman scored the bout 114-114, while Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scored the bout 115-113 to Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez – Gennadiy Golovkin III has a lot of unknowns

At the time of the first bout, both fighters were considered to be in the best stages of their respective careers. Coming in to the second bout, however, Canelo Alvarez has lost his previous fight. Dmitry Bivol defeated him via unanimous decision in a fight at light heavyweight.

Watch Canelo Bivol highlights:

Questions have also been asked about Gennadiy Golovkin. The Kazakhstani is now 40 years of age and is no longer in the prime of his career. Golovkin also appeared to be hurt in his last bout, a ninth-round TKO win over Ryota Murata.

Watch Golovkin-Murata highlights:

