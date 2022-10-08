Boxing News Round-Up: Floyd Mayweather talks about Michael Jordan, Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. update, Teddy Atlas explains Garcia vs. Davis

Floyd Mayweather talking about Michael Jordan, the latest update on Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr., and Teddy Atlas on Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis has made it to today's Boxing News Round-Up.

#3. Floyd Mayweather talks about Michael Jordan

Floyd Mayweather is set to release a docu-series on his life called 'The GOAT'. The series will feature never seen footage from the beginning of his boxing career from 1996 till now.

Interestingly, 'The GOAT' will be much like the 2020 Netflix series 'The Last Dance' which focused on the life of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Speaking about the same during an interview with TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather expressed his respect for Jordan and appreciated his docuseries by saying:

"Michael Jordan is another great athlete and 'The Last Dance' was unbelievable. I can't really say how great my documentary would be but I think the people are in for a rude awakening, they're gonna love it."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's interview below:

#2. Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. update

The highly anticipated grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. has officially been canceled. The development came after Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

While Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were keen to let the fight carry on regardless, the BBBofC, the biggest governing body for boxing in the U.K., denied sanctioning the fight.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Conor Benn's fight against Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday hangs in the balance after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said the contest was "not in the interests of boxing" after Benn failed a test for the banned substance clomifene. #EubankBenn Conor Benn's fight against Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday hangs in the balance after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said the contest was "not in the interests of boxing" after Benn failed a test for the banned substance clomifene. #EubankBenn https://t.co/Gd9JFHoxM4

Interestingly, the fight could've been sanctioned by the Luxemborg Boxing Federation and the Professional Boxing Association. However, it seems like the two camps couldn't figure anything out and the fight was eventually canceled.

#1. Teddy Atlas explains Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. The two have been on each other's nerves for a while and it is quite evident that they dislike each other.

While Garcia vs. Davis looks like a fight that needs to be made immediately, it hasn't happened yet. Speaking about the same during an episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. the former boxing coach gave his thoughts on the matchup:

"If this fight Ryan Garcia vs. 'Tank' Davis took place maybe a little earlier, I would've probably, maybe taken Davis. Truth, truth, but now it's different. I think that Garcia has done a lot of growing, a lot of maturing."

Watch Teddy Atlas speak about Garcia vs. Tank below:

