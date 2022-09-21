Boxing News Round Up: Mike Tyson advised to stay away from Jimmy Kimmel, Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura details, Cristiano Ronaldo shows boxing skills, Logan Paul appears with his girlfriend on camera

Mike Tyson being advised to stay away from Jimmy Kimmel, Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura details, Cristiano Ronaldo showcasing his boxing skills, and Logan Paul appearing with his girlfriend for the first time on camera, has made it to today's Boxing New Round-Up.

With that said, welcome to today's edition of the SportsKeeda Boxing News Round Up, where we take a look at the latest happenings in the world of boxing. Let's get started:

#4 Mike Tyson advised to stay away from Jimmy Kimmel

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show in the past and is set to make yet another appearance. The two were once again spotted together ahead of their upcoming televised interaction .

Mike Tyson's YouTube channel released an exclusive video where the crew described how they would ask him to read a few words on air. It is worth noting that Tyson had a troubled childhood and never attended school.

While Mike Tyson's recent video was loved by fans, a few fans even ridiculed Jimmy Kimmel and advised 'Iron Mike' to stay away from him. Take a look at a few reactions.

#3 Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura details

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend to take on Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. With just a few days remaining for Mayweather's second exhibition bout of the year, 'Money' has revealed how fans from the U.S. can watch the event live.

In a recent Instagram post, Floyd Mayweather revealed that his upcoming exhibition bout will be live on pay-per-view and fans can order it by contacting their cable. satellite or digital pay-per-view provider.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his boxing skills

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was recently seen showcasing his boxing skills. In a promo released by his clothing brand CR7's official Instagram page, he could be seen punching a bag full of feathers.

Watch the video below:

#1 Logan Paul appears with his girlfriend on camera

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal recently made their first appearance together on camera in Mike Majlak's recent YouTube video.

Majlak was shooting a house tour for his YouTube channel when Logan Paul happened to be living in his guest room with his girlfriend Nina Agdal. It is worth noting that the couple have been rather private about their relationship upto this point and it was their first official appearance on camera together.

Watch the video below:

