Boxing News Roundup: Iranian Hulk lost his boxing debut, Manny Pacquiao shows singing skills, Ortiz Jr. vs. McKinson odds revealed, Oscar De La Hoya predicts Crawford vs. Spence Jr.

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we go over what's new with some of the biggest names in boxing. In today's issue, we'll discuss the Iranian Hulk's failed boxing debut, Manny Pacquiao's singing skills, the odds for Ortiz Jr. vs McKinson, and Oscar De La Hoya's predictions for Crawford vs. Spence Jr.

Let's get into it!

#4 Iranian Hulk lost his boxing debut

Iranian Hulk

The Iranian Hulk, named Sajad Gharibi, suffered a devastating knockout loss in his boxing debut against the Kazakh Titan, Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich.

Unfortunately, the Hulk's bout did not last long, and he was dropped two minutes into the main event of Wicked N'Bad's white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday evening. After continuously turning his back to his opponent, the Iranian Hulk was sent careening to the canvas, signaling the need for the ref to wave the fight off.

The Hulk offered a statement about the bout:

"I have nothing to say, but I am ashamed and I apologize to the Iranian people."

See a clip from the fight below:

#3 Manny Pacquiao shows off singing skills

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is known to have a set of pipes on him and has never been shy about showing off his skills, so he recently went live on Facebook and sang for his audience.

'PacMan' is best-known for his boxing prowess, but many fans forget that the Filipino legend is also a successful music artist. He produced his first album in 2006 called 'Laban Nating Lahat Ito', which went platinum in the Philippines. This was then followed by 'Pac-Man Punch', which was released in 2007.

Pacquiao will be returning to the ring to face YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition match, targeted for December in Seoul, South Korea.

DK Yoo recently posted this photo in the lead-up to the bout:

#2 Ortiz Jr. vs McKinson odds revealed

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (L) and Michael McKinson (R)

The odds for the matchup between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson have been revealed.

In the welterweight showdown scheduled for Saturday, August 6 at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, Ortiz Jr., (18-0, 18 KOs) will walk to the ring as the heavy favorite against McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs). The odds currently have Ortiz Jr. as a -1450 favorite — McKinson's odds sit at +800.

As two undefeated fighters, Ortiz Jr. and McKinson are looking to make a big statement in their division this weekend and propel themselves into title contension.

DAZN Boxing posted to their Instagram in order to hype up the bout:

#1 Oscar De La Hoya predicts Crawford vs Spence Jr.

From left to right: Oscar De La Hoya, Terence Crawford (@tbudcrawford /Instagram), Errol Spence Jr. (@errolspencejr /Instagram)

In an interview with Fight Hype, Oscar De La Hoya broke down the potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. After analyzing their fighting styles, he noted how Crawford utilizes his footwork and likes to throw big combinations from all angles — Spence Jr., De La Hoya says, is more straight forward and stiff, yet has greater punching power.

When asked for his predictions for the fight, he said that it would be a fight of the ages if they could put it together.

Oscar De La Hoya stated:

"Spence is a very dangerous puncher, he's a devastating puncher. He's very effective, he's actually my favorite. He's very one-dimensional, but if he start using his feints and use his footwork a little more and then kind of take his opponents off rhythm, he can be one dangerous man for a very long time."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far