"Horrible display of fouls" - Ryan Garcia comments on Shakur Stevenson's fight against Robson Conceicao

Ryan Garcia recently had a few words to say about Shakur Stevenson's recent fight against Robson Conceicao.

Shakur Stevenson returned to the boxing ring last weekend to take on Robson Conceicao. While the bout was supposed to be for the super-featherweight title, Stevenson was stripped of his title because he missed weight by 1.6lbs. As far as the fight goes, the 25-year-old went on to win the bout fairly comfortably.

While Shakur Stevenson was able to walk away with a victory, the boxing phenom was criticized for getting away with landing too many low blows during the fight. Moreover, the referee officiating the fight was on the receiving end of the criticism as well.

Speaking about the same during a recent Instagram live session, Ryan Garcia chimed in on his opinion on the matter. While suggesting that it was a horrible display of fouls, Garcia said:

"It's the fact that he got away with the most low blows I've ever seen somebody get away with and he does it a lot. And nothing against Shakur but you just cant throw so many low blows without realising you're throwing low blows and to me you know that ref just missed everything. It was just a horrible display of fouls."

Watch Garcia speak about Shakur Stevenson below:

Ryan Garcia opens up on getting into an altercation with Gervonta Davis

'KingRy' recently came across his arch nemisis, Gervonta Davis, while out partying at a club. As one would expect, the encounter was anything but peaceful.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have been on each other's nerves for a while now. While the two are yet to get into the ring against each other, the animosity between the two is quite evident.

During the same Instagram live session, 'KingRy' revealed that he recently got into an altercation with 'Tank' at a club. While claiming that Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain during the altercation, Garcia said:

"He grabbed my chain but I wasn't worried about it you know. There's so many security guards there. I knew he wasn't take my chain and do anything really, he just wanted to seem tough."

Watch Garcia speak about the incident below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain as he reveals they had an altercation at a club recently…[📽️ @RyanGarcia Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain as he reveals they had an altercation at a club recently…[📽️ @RyanGarcia] https://t.co/Gf97yc3f57

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far