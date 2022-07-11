Watch: Ryan Garcia reveals why he shifted from baseball to boxing 

Ryan Garcia revealed why he started boxing and left the sport of baseball behind at the young age of seven.

He explained during an Instagram Live that it all began when he went to his uncle and asked if there were any sports that were one-on-one instead of team-based. His uncle then introduced him to boxing and the rest, as fans know, is history.

Garcia stated:

"If you don't know why I started boxing, it was when I was seven years old, and my uncle had told me about a sport, obviously, boxing. It was because I was playing baseball and I didn't like the aspect of a team because they didn't try their hardest and I was putting my heart on the field at the time. I complained and I said, 'Are there any sports that are one-on-one?' And he told me about boxing, and ever since then I stuck to it and I'm here."

At a young age, Garcia's competitive nature had him disappointed in the lack-luster way his teammates viewed games and winning, and he decided to leave team sports altogether. This brought him to boxing, where he excels. With a winning column of 22-0 and 18 knockouts, 'The Flash' has certainly found the sport that best suits him.

He faces Javier Fortuna this Saturday, July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Watch Ryan Garcia live here:

Ryan Garcia reveals dream opponent and plans for Javier Fortuna

During his Instagram Live, Ryan Garcia revealed not only his dream opponent, but also his belief in knocking out Javier Fortuna in their bout this Saturday. While answering some fan questions in the comments, Garcia was asked who his dream fight would be. Garcia stated:

"If I had to pick, I would say Canelo, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Paccqiao. Those are three people that I would want to fight."

He answered a few more questions before a fan asked for his predictions for his fight this weekend with Fortuna. Garcia had this to say about his opponent:

"There's a high chance this man gets knocked out. There's just two options for him to end up at. He could either end up on his face or on his back, those are the only two options."

It seems 'KingRy' is looking to add another knockout to his record and move his 18 KOs to 19.

Garcia added this fight preparation video to his Instagram:

