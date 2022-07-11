Ryan Garcia reveals his dream opponents, calls out Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather and more

Ryan Garcia is considered one of the most promising young fighters in the sport. The California-based fighter has revealed his dream opponents to face in the ring.

While Garcia is yet to make a challenge for a world title so far in his career, he is certainly nearing closer to being involved in a huge fight for his journey to the top. 'KingRy' is set to make his next appearance against Javier Fortuna on July 16.

The 23-year-old will look to call out the likes of Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney if he secures a victory against Fortuna. If the fast-handed lightweight can continue to add important victories to his resume, he can begin to push further in his career.

During a live Q&A on his Instagram account, Garcia was asked who his dream opponent would be to face in the ring, to which he responded:

"Who would my dream opponent be? If I had to pick, I'd say Canelo [Alvarez], Floyd Mayweather and maybe [Manny] Pacquiao. These are the three people that maybe I'd wanna fight."

Ryan Garcia has been involved in a minor feud with Canelo Alvarez lately due to the younger man making comments about Alvarez's career. The pair used to train together until Garcia left the famous gym to partner up with trainer Joe Goossen.

If the feud continues even further, a potential matchup further down the line may be an option for both men.

Watch Garcia's interview here:

Could we see Canelo Alvarez vs. Ryan Garcia one day?

The two fighters are currently in completely different stages of their careers. However, later down the line, it may be a possibility.

Garcia is only 23-years-old and has a whole lot to prove in the sport. If he looks to increase his weight during his career, a matchup may be a possibility. Alvarez, of course, also started his career at a lower weight before becoming a four-weight world champion.

As Alvarez has pointed out, 'KingRy' needs to first become a world champion in his weight division. He's not far away from his highly-anticipated title challenge, but before he can fantasize about facing the caliber of Canelo Alvarez, he must first focus on his own current path.

