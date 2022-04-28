"You can't knock that guy down"- Ryan Garcia praises Jake Paul for putting in efforts to grow in the sport of boxing

Ryan Garcia recently appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast. While discussing a variety of topics, the undefeated lightweight praised 'The Problem Child' for his desire to win.

Jake Paul has started to make quite the name for himself in boxing since making his pro-debut back in January 2020. 'The Problem Child' currently has a record of 5-0 and is looking to take his boxing journey even further.

While Paul has been criticized for not taking on real boxers so far in his career, nobody can deny the fact that the 25-year-old takes the sport seriously. He has worked hard to learn the craft of boxing and has received praise from various individuals, including 'KingRy'. Garcia said:

"You can't knock that guy down, he's f**king, he wants to win too. I mean he's trying to figure it out but it's gonna take him time to get good to the point where I would say that he's a top level fighter."

He added:

"I'm happy, he's doing what he's doing. I'm very proud of him. I think for him to be on stage in front of all these people and never box really a day in his life, other than now, to me that's admirable."

Watch Ryan Garcia talk about Paul below:

Oscar De La Hoya claims Ryan Garcia wants to fight Isaac Cruz next

Ryan Garcia recently marked his return to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe earlier this month. The fight didn't go quite as planned for 'KingRy' as the knockout looked certain going into the fight. However, the 23-year-old was able to dominate Tagoe for the majority of the fight and walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Since his win, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Garica's future and it looks like 'KingRy' has set his eyes on fighting Isaac Cruz. During a recent interview with Fight Hub, Oscar De La Hoya, his promoter, was asked to comment on Garcia's potential next opponent, to which he answered:

"He's willing to fight anybody and everybody. We were very vocal about Isaac Cruz and that's the fight he wants but there's many options out there but that's the one fight that people want to see."

Edited by John Cunningham