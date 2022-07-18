Ryan Garcia quotes Scarface after knocking out Javier Fortuna

Following an impressive knockout victory, Ryan Garcia took a page out of Mike Tyson's book and quoted Al Pacino in a post-fight interview. ‘The Flash KingRy’ quoted Pacino's timeless Tony Montana from the 80's hit 'Scarface.'

He said:

“All I got is my word and my balls, and I ain’t breaking them for nobody”

In the movie, Tony Montana says:

“I never f***ed anybody over in my life didn't have it coming to them. You got that? All I have in this world is my balls and my word and I don't break them for no one. Do you understand?”

Watch a clip of it here:

Tony Montana enters the city of Miami as a refugee, with nothing to his name. He has a rags-to-riches story which ends with him becoming a violent drug lord.

Boxer Roberto Duran helped Al Pacino prepare for the role. Pacino claimed that Duran had a 'lion inside of him' that helped inspire Pacino for the role.

Ryan Garcia gives 'Dior' a shoutout after KO victory

Ryan Garcia is one of the more famous boxers. He has a massive Instagram following of nearly 9 million. For the fight with Javier Fortuna, Garcia teamed up with Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Dior. Jones created a bespoke robe and shorts for the fighter.

Garcia in action wearing Dior:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Getting that Knockout In DIOR was special, thank you to Kim Jones for the Design Getting that Knockout In DIOR was special, thank you to Kim Jones for the Design https://t.co/mqsqqiXCgM

More than 3000 Swarvoski rhinestones were used in the one-of-a-kind outfit. The iconic Dior Oblique Motif pattern completed the look.

The boxer has a reported net-worth of $10 million and is one of the biggest names in boxing. What do you think the future holds for him?

