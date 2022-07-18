Ryan Garcia quotes Scarface after knocking out Javier Fortuna

Following an impressive knockout victory, Ryan Garcia took a page out of Mike Tyson's book and quoted Al Pacino in a post-fight interview. ‘The Flash KingRy’ quoted Pacino's timeless Tony Montana from the 80's hit 'Scarface.'
He said:
“All I got is my word and my balls, and I ain’t breaking them for nobody”
In the movie, Tony Montana says:
“I never f***ed anybody over in my life didn't have it coming to them. You got that? All I have in this world is my balls and my word and I don't break them for no one. Do you understand?”
Watch a clip of it here:
Tony Montana enters the city of Miami as a refugee, with nothing to his name. He has a rags-to-riches story which ends with him becoming a violent drug lord.
Boxer Roberto Duran helped Al Pacino prepare for the role. Pacino claimed that Duran had a 'lion inside of him' that helped inspire Pacino for the role.
Ryan Garcia gives 'Dior' a shoutout after KO victory
Ryan Garcia is one of the more famous boxers. He has a massive Instagram following of nearly 9 million. For the fight with Javier Fortuna, Garcia teamed up with Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Dior. Jones created a bespoke robe and shorts for the fighter.
Garcia in action wearing Dior:
More than 3000 Swarvoski rhinestones were used in the one-of-a-kind outfit. The iconic Dior Oblique Motif pattern completed the look.
The boxer has a reported net-worth of $10 million and is one of the biggest names in boxing. What do you think the future holds for him?