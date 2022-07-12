Ryan Garcia reveals Dior is designing his fight outfit for Javier Fortuna - "It's gonna be sick"

Ryan Garcia is set to make his 23rd professional outing on July 16 against Javier Fortuna. The lightweight was last inside the ropes on April 9 against Emmanuel Tagoe, who he defeated via unanimous decision.

While being an extremely promising boxer who is on the road to chasing greatness in the sport, he has also become a big names through his marketing. The California-based fighter has many brand endorsements with some of the biggest companies.

While being a guest on the BigBoyTV podcast, Garcia explained his endorsement deals and his partnership with Dior:

"I don't know if I can announce it, I probably can. They're making my fight outfit for this fight [against Javier Fortuna], it's going to be all Dior. It's gonna be sick, it's gonna be sick."

Garcia has certainly improved his net worth and profile in the sport, as well as outside the ropes through his many huge partnerships. Although he is very early in his boxing career, he's dramatically growing his brand.

This is a huge factor as to why he's a mega asset to many promoters and broadcasters. In his latest fight against Tagoe, the 23-year-old earned a total purse of $3 million from pay-per-view purchases and guaranteed payments.

Watch the full podcast with Ryan Garcia here:

Ryan Garcia's endorsement deals

Ryan Garcia was named No.12 on the most marketable athletes of 2020 by SportsPro. This even topped heavyweight giants Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Garcia's marketable profile comes from his huge influence on social media, where he delivers huge viewing and interaction figures on many of his platforms. For example, his TikTok account has 4.8 million followers, while his YouTube channel has 1.21 million subscribers.

This has attracted the attention of many big brands such as Gym Shark, Dior and Gatorade for endorsement deals. He has also worked with 1800 Tequila for sponsorship work, as well as some modeling for other brands.

'KingRy' has also revealed that he's turned down multi-million dollar offer deals from NFT companies due to the negative outcome NFTs can have on people's lives.

View Garcia's Gatorade promo here:

