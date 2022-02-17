Watch: Shakur Stevenson and Andre Ward enjoy a living room sparring session

Ahead of his showdown with Oscar Valdez in April, Shakur Stevenson has been doing some fun training. Some of that prepping seemingly includes living room sparring with Andre Ward.

The WBO Featherweight Champion is two months away from his massive title bout with the WBC Super Featherweight Titleholder. In the meantime, he's been hitting the gym and preparing for the important fight.

Even when he's not training at the gym, he's seemingly also staying ready at home. The New Jersey-native was recently seen training with Andre Ward.

'S.O.G' and Stevenson were seen on Twitter doing some very light sparring in a living room. Both men seemed to be laughing and not taking the whole thing too seriously.

Watch Shakur Stevenson and Andre Ward lightly sparring in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Andre Ward and Shakur Stevenson doing some living room 'sparring' together…



[📽️ J Prince] Andre Ward and Shakur Stevenson doing some living room 'sparring' together…[📽️ J Prince] https://t.co/rnydnV7XwH

While Stevenson is currently at the height of his powers in the ring, Andre Ward is not. 'S.O.G.' has been retired from boxing since a 2017 win over Sergey Kovalev. Despite rumors of him fighting Canelo Alvarez, Ward has maintained that he's firmly in retirement.

Shakur Stevenson is set to fight Oscar Valdez in April

Shakur Stevenson working with Andre Ward isn't a surprise. The WBO Super Featherweight Champion will likely need all of the help he can get ahead of his next ring outing.

Stevenson is currently set to fight Oscar Valdez in a massive 130lb title showdown. Both men are undefeated heading into their championship clash, but are coming off drastically different wins during their last time in the ring.

The Mexican fighter's last bout was a unanimous decision victory over Robson Conceicao. However, the win didn't come without controversy, as many fans thought the Brazilian had done enough to spring the upset. Furthermore, Valdez tested positive for banned substances prior to the bout, but was allowed to compete.

Stevenson, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant win. He faced off against Jamel Herring in October 2021 for the WBO super featherweight crown. 'Semper Fi' was expected to be the biggest test of Stevenson's career so far. However, he got brutally finished in the 10th round after a hard-to-watch fight.

Based off of his last outing, Shakur Stevenson has all the makings of an all-time great. He has the chance to add to his legacy in April against WBO Super Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez.

Edited by Harvey Leonard