"I know more than him" - Shakur Stevenson compares himself to Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson has spoken out about the comparisons to Floyd Mayweather. The 23-year-old has often been compared to 'Money' Mayweather for their similar fighting style. Both Mayweather and Stevenson have extremely high ring IQs and are defensively sound. The aim of their style is to hit and not get hit. In the first episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs Stevenson, he spoke about the comparisons:

"I like the comparison to Floyd, but at the end of the day, Floyd at twenty-three and me at twenty-three. You sit there, you watch and pay attention and I feel like I know more than him. I just feel like I'm on a whole another level. I feel like there's going to be a masterclass performance by me."

Shakur Stevenson is currently preparing to fight Oscar Valdez on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This bout is going to be the biggest fight of the 23-year-old's career. He will face a tough Mexican champion in Oscar Valdez, who trains under Eddy Reynoso, the two-time trainer of the year. Stevenson has been pretty confident in the build-up to the fight.

He has claimed on many occasions that he is going to run through the Mexican and put on a dominant performance. It will be interesting to see if Stevenson can back his talk, come April 30.

Shakur Stevenson talks about Floyd Mayweather flying to Rio to sign him

Shakur Stevenson spoke about the time when Floyd Mayweather flew over to Rio to sign a young Stevenson. In a video uploaded to Thaboxingvoice on YouTube, the podcast host asks Stevenson about the time 'Money' Mayweather tried to sign him. The 23-year-old spoke about what made Mayweather want to sign him:

"I met him in the gym when I was sparring Devin. When I was sparring Devin, me and him had a spar, Floyd was at the gym and he was like putting money on the ring and all that kind of stuff. He ain't bet on nobody but he was just showing his money off. He kind of said that he was gonna sign me after that but I ain't ever really like engaged into the talk."

Stevenson never went on to sign with Floyd Mayweather, instead he signed with Top Rank and Bob Arum. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his next fight against Oscar Valdez on April 30.

