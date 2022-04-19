"I'm the best fighter in the world"- Shakur Stevenson makes a bold claim ahead of fight against Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is set to take on Oscar Valdez on April 30th in an attempt to unify the WBC and WBO Super-Featherweight Championships. The 24-year-old will be looking to put on the best performance of his career come fight night and further solidify his claim to being the "best fighter in the world."

Being the best super-featherweight in the world seemingly doesn't excite Stevenson as much as it should. During a recent episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson, the 24-year-old reiterated his belief that he's the best in the world, regardless of weight classes.

"People think that when I say certain stuff like that, I'm just saying it but I mean every bit of it. I know my capabilities, I've been in the ring with the best of the best. I love blood, I think Canelo is great too but me personally, I feel like I'm the best fighter in the world."

Watch the full episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson below:

Shakur Stevenson once claimed to beat Canelo Alvarez

Thinking that he's the best fighter in the world is certainly not Shakur Stevenson's only bold claim. The 24-year-old was in Las Vegas for a face-off for his upcoming bout against Oscar Valdez back in March 2022 when he suggested that he could beat Canelo Alvarez if they were in the same weight class.

During an interview with FightHype, Stevenson claimed that he'd pick Alvarez apart like Floyd Mayweather did back in 2013.

"I mean I'm gonna say this, and people gon' hate me for saying this. I don't care coz I'm bold, like I take risks, I'm a risk taker, I say what's on my mind. I feel like if Canelo was my weight, I feel like I would beat Canelo. I feel like my style, distance, boxing, same way Floyd picked him apart, I would do the same. So, that's my honest opinion."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by C. Naik