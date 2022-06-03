Shakur Stevenson makes prediction for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Shakur Stevenson has shared his opinion on who he thinks will walk away as the Undisputed Lightweight Champion this Sunday between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

Stevenson stated in a tweet:

"I'm thinking Devin late stoppage.. like 10-11th round. I feel like early he gone out box em then late he gone beat him up."

A fan argued that they didn't see how Haney would be able to knock out a bigger 135lbs fighter, to which Stevenson responded:

"Styles make fights I think Devin will beat him up tbh.. And the ref will jump in plus Devin can punch better than y'all think!"

See Stevenson's tweets below:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson I’m thinking Devin late late stoppage.. like 10-11th round 🤔 I feel like early he gone out box em then late he gone beat him up I’m thinking Devin late late stoppage.. like 10-11th round 🤔 I feel like early he gone out box em then late he gone beat him up

Story continues below ad

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson Luis Santiago @jarhead3054 @ShakurStevenson I don’t see Haney being able to KO a guy that couldn’t be KOd by a much bigger 135 pounder that can actually punch. @ShakurStevenson I don’t see Haney being able to KO a guy that couldn’t be KOd by a much bigger 135 pounder that can actually punch. Styles make fights I think Devin will beat him up tbh.. And the ref will jump in plus Devin can punch better then y’all think! twitter.com/jarhead3054/st… Styles make fights I think Devin will beat him up tbh.. And the ref will jump in plus Devin can punch better then y’all think! twitter.com/jarhead3054/st…

Devin Haney showed off his fast hands during the open workouts in Melbourne ahead of his match with 'Ferocious'. 'The Dream' has a record of 27-0 with 15 KOs, lending credit to Stevenson's analysis of Haney's punching power and stoppage abilities.

Haney is up against another undefeated fighter in George Kambosos Jr. The Australian totes a record of 20-0, with half of his wins coming by way of knockout. While both are skilled punchers, Stevenson has sided with Haney's experience, technique, and ability to tread in deep waters late into the fight.

Story continues below ad

Next in line for Shakur Stevenson

After his most recent unification bout against Oscar Valdez, in which he put on a dominating performance, Shakur Stevenson progressed to 18-0 with 9 KOs.

The New Jersey native, who stands 5'7" with a reach of 68 inches, currently holds the WBO and WBC Super Featherweight Titles. The talented young boxer competed in the Olympic circuit and won silver at bantamweight at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Some of his professional wins include dominations over names like Jamel Herring, Jeremia Nakathila, Felix Caraballo, Alberto Guevara, and Christopher Diaz.

While Shakur Stevenson doesn't currently have any fights scheduled for the future, there are some names that he could face. These include Vasiliy Lomachenko, Gary Russell Jr., Gervonta Davis, Miguel Berchelt, and Teofimo Lopez.

As a rising star in the boxing scene, Stevenson has his eyes on big fights, especially after his shutout against Oscar Valdez in late April.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far