Watch: Devin Haney's crisp padwork ahead of George Kambosos Jr. fight

Ahead of his match this weekend against George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney showed off some impressive padwork during his open workout. In the 30 second clip posted to Twitter by ESPN Ringside, 'The Dream' went through a series of combinations with his trainer in front of a large crowd of fans and media personnel.

Haney has a record of 27-0, with 15 KOs to his credit, and stands 5'8" with a reach of 71 inches. Native to San Francisco, California, this will be his first fight outside of North America. There were discrepancies ahead of this match for Haney about being able to get his head coach into Australia. His father, Bill, and lead trainer Ben Davison were denied entry into the country due to visa issues, so Haney will be going into this fight without his two most important cornermen.

His opponent, George Kambosos Jr., is also undefeated. His record sits at 20-0, with 10 of his wins coming by way of knockout. The two will be fighting to unify the four belts, with Haney holding the WBC Lightweight Title, and Kambosos Jr. holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO Lightweight Titles.

Expert predictions on Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Experts gave their predictions on Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. ahead of their showdown. Of the 20 experts The Ring asked, 12 of them felt Haney would walk out of the ring as the Unified Lightweight Champion.

Tom Gray, who was in favor of Haney, stated:

"At his best, Haney is a beautiful technician and he's the superior athlete."

Diego Morilla, also for Haney, felt 'The Dream's defense is top notch and will be impenetrable for George Kambosos Jr.

Others in favor of Kambosos Jr. included Duke McKenzie, who stated:

"They say every underdog has his day. Well, I think Kambosos is about to have another day."

Jolene Mizzone added an interesting point by stating that she felt Kambosos Jr. had an advantage fighting in his home country while Devin Haney will be outside of North America for the first time. Additionally, with the stress of not having his lead trainers with him, the mental strain could come as a detriment to him in the fight and allow Kambosos Jr. to capitalize.

