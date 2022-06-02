"We’ll continue our reign" - George Kambosos Jr. makes bold promise to Aussie fans ahead of Devin Haney fight

As expected, Australian fans pulled out all the stops and showed immense support to their boxing hero George Kambosos Jr. ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

A legion of raucous fans in Melbourne came out to support ‘Ferocious’ in an open workout. The undefeated Aussie fighter will try to collect Devin Haney’s WBC Lightweight Title to become the Undisputed Champion on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium.

In an interview, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Champion thanked his compatriots for supporting him. He promised them that he would remain champion after his showdown with ‘The Dream’:

“Winning the championship belts is one thing but defending it at home, with all of you guys behind me in my corner, that’s a whole another level. I’m more motivated than ever, I’m more hungier than the [Teofimo] Lopez fight. I’m gonna send this one back home, we're taking that piece as well, and these are our belts forever.”

He went on to say:

“These are our belts, these are here forever. This is the biggest thing in Australian history and we’ll continue our reign for a very long time.”

Watch George Kambosos Jr.’s full interview in this video by SecondsOut:

The 23-year-old Haney holds a record of 27-0, with 15 wins by knockout. His last four fights have all gone the distance, and his most recent stoppage win came over Zaur Abdullaev in 2019.

George Kambosos Jr. believes he’s the underdog vs. Devin Haney

In a recent interview with Top Rank Boxing, George Kambosos acknowledged that he’s the underdog heading into his showdown with Haney.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old said he thrives and performs even better when battling the odds:

“I am still the underdog, even against Devin Haney. I was a big underdog against Teofimo Lopez. But I embrace it, I love being the underdog, it just fuels me even more.”

Kambosos is no stranger to having his back against the wall. He shocked the world when he secured the Unified Lightweight World Title by beating Teofimo Lopez in New York last November. Coming in as the heavy underdog, Kambosos delivered his finest performance yet to end Lopez’s unbeaten run via split decision.

Lopez, a renowned knockout specialist, was considered one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters at the time. Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs), despite heading into the fight as a 13-to-one underdog, secured victory.

