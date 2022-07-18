Watch: Shakur Stevenson spars and trains with heavyweight Jared Anderson

Shakur Stevenson recently revealed some sparring with heavyweight Jared Anderson.

The video showed Stevenson standing in his signature southpaw stance against the orthodox Anderson as the two moved around the ring without trading too many hits on camera. Stevenson worked off of the ropes when he found himself beginning to get cornered and circled away from the heavyweight's powerful hands.

The two then did some work on a heavy bag and showed off their power.

Stevenson currently boxes in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions and has held belts in two weight classes. He has held the WBO and WBC Junior Lightweight Titles since October 2021 and April 2022 respectively, The Ring Junior Lightweight Title since April 2022, and the WBO Featherweight Title from 2019 to 2020.

As of June 2022, BoxRec and ESPN have named Shakur Stevenson the world's best active junior lightweight. With a 18-0 record with 9 knockouts, it is difficult to dispute the title.

Jared Anderson is also an undefeated fighter. Nicknamed 'Big Baby', he holds an 11-0 record with all of his wins by knockout. Most of his bouts do not go past the second round, with only three of them making it further and the longest one getting to the sixth.

Stevenson has shared his plans to move up in weight to meet more challengers at 135, so perhaps training with much bigger opponents is a part of his gameplan to add more knockouts to his record.

Watch Stevenson and Anderson train here:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson's next opponent is Robson Conceicao, which is expected to take place on September 23, 2022.

The bout will be in Stevenson's backyard of New Jersey, at the Prudential Center. As a Newark native, this will be the undefeated fighter's first opportunity to defend his belts since winning his second junior lightweight title back in April.

Conceicao is a Brazilian native and was the first Brazilian boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He holds a 17-1 record with 8 knockouts.

Among the opponents the two have gone through, they share Oscar Valdez in common, who is Conceicao's only defeat, and whom Stevenson just beat to win the WBC belt.

Stevenson added these pictures to his Instagram:

