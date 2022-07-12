"I'm going up to 35" - Shakur Stevenson confirms he will move up to lightweight

Shakur Stevenson has confirmed that he plans on moving up to lightweight in the near future.

Stevenson is scheduled to fight Robson Conceicao in Newark on September 23 where he will defend his WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Championships. However, it is possible that this will be his final bout at 130 pounds.

The highly touted star is coming off a sensational victory over the previously undefeated Oscar Valdez. Stevenson displayed his phenomenal boxing skills to outmaneuver Valdez and capture a 12 round unanimous decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Stevenson vs. Valdez:

Here's what Stevenson said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I told ya'll. To keep it real with you, I'm probably gonna be going up real soon. Like, I'm going up to [135 pounds] in the near future...You could definitley put that out there, but yeah, I'll be going up to 135 in the near future."

Watch the full interview:

Shakur Stevenson on his history with Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson continued by explaining his history with Devin Haney and claimed he always knew the current undisputed lightweight champion would become a successful boxer.

"I knew, at the end of the day you know when you go to these tournaments. When somebody winning the same tournaments as you, and they winning the tournament every time...We go to all tournaments over and over, and you know in the back of your brain, like, 'He's gonna be a great fighter.'"

It is widely known that Haney and Stevenson grew up in the same area and competed in local amateur tournaments alongside each other. Both were touted for success as youngsters and have become world champions as professionals.

JCalderonBoxingTalk @Jcalderonboxing #jcalderonboxingtalk #shakurstevenson #devinhaney #toprankboxing The Future of Boxing right here Shakur Stevenson 130 pound Unified Champion and Devin Haney Undisputed 135 lbs Champion. Speaical generational talent the next Andre Ward and Floyd Mayweather. #fighthooknews The Future of Boxing right here Shakur Stevenson 130 pound Unified Champion and Devin Haney Undisputed 135 lbs Champion. Speaical generational talent the next Andre Ward and Floyd Mayweather. #fighthooknews #jcalderonboxingtalk #shakurstevenson #devinhaney #toprankboxing https://t.co/xg5R7zEPJt

Time will tell whether Haney and Stevenson fight each other in the future. 'The Dream' is naturally the bigger man, and there is speculation that he could move up to 140 lbs. Regardless, at the age of 25, Stevenson might not have peaked physically yet and could end up in the same division as his long-term rival.

Currently, the pair seem to have a good relationship—Stevenson famously bet $17,000 dollars on Haney to defeat George Kambosos Jr.

