"The best ever" - Shakur Stevenson compares himself to Floyd Mayweather after beating Oscar Valdez

Fresh off his resounding win over Oscar Valdez, Shakur Stevenson compared himself to Floyd Mayweather.

Following his latest victory, the Newark native was active on Twitter, responding to fans' tweets and questions. One fan speculated on how a 130-pound Mayweather would've fought Valdez, asserting that 'Money' would've finished the durable Mexican.

Stevenson replied, claiming that "styles make fights" and he would've knocked out some of the boxers Mayweather went the distance with.

"But what would I have done to Castillo as great as he was? Styles makes fights but Great is Great and I’m gone be one of the best ever stylistic he prob would of stop some people I didn’t stop but then the people who gave him trouble like chop chop and Castillo I prob would of?"

Jose Luis Casillo was the boxer who gave Mayweather his hardest fight and some even believe he did enough to beat 'Money' over 12 rounds. Stevenson did not disregard Mayweather. Instead, he acknowledged him as one of the greats. However, he also believes that he will be one of the greatest ever, especially stylistically, to ever grace the ring.

He put on a masterclass against Valdez and put his entire arsenal was on display at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Stevenson effectively closed the distance, countered punches, and moved out of range to avoid Valdez's offensive advances.

At the end of the 12th round, there was a stark difference between the two fighters. The Mexican looked out of breath with bruises all over his face. Stevenson, on the other hand, was running around the ring and smiling as though he had just finished a sparring session.

Shakur Stevenson shows his support to Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson has come out in support of his opponent Oscar Valdez. The 24-year-old fought the Mexican on April 30th to become the Unified Super-Featherweight Champion of the world.

However, following their fight, many users on Twitter began discrediting the Mexican after his performance against Stevenson. The Newark native defended Valdez on Twitter, saying:

"Valdez defended his tittle at 126 about 6 times he moved up to 130 fought the “Boogeyman” Berchelt for the title and beat him up then knocked him out - Pls stop discrediting him he’s a hellavu fighter and champion and when his career is over he will go down in the history books"

