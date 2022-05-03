"Gone take over this sport" - Shakur Stevenson sends a message to his fans after beating Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson sent a message to his fans following his victory over Oscar Valdez. The 24-year-old was crowned the Unified World Super Featherweight Champion on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stevenson took on WBC Super Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez in one of the biggest fights of his life.

Following his historic win over the Mexican, he sent a message to his fans on Twitter:

"I'm here to stay for a long time!!!! promise I'm gone take over this sport boxing means everything to me I'm only gone get better and better"

In what many considered to be the toughest test of Stevenson's career, the Olympic silver medalist passed with flying colors. The American's entire arsenal was on display against a formidable Mexican opponent who trained alongside Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso. Stevenson showed his class from the minute the bell rang.

He was able to control the fight, counterpunch, and move effortlessly in and out of Valdez's range. At such a young age, he seems to understand range and space well. He uses his lightning-fast reflexes, footwork, and body movement to lure the opponent into throwing punches, countering, and slipping out of range.

His opponent was unable to win a round as Stevenson took victory via a unanimous decision.

Take a look at Stevenson's tweet here:

Tyson Fury shows love to Shakur Stevenson and Katie Taylor following their wins

Tyson Fury has shown his appreciation for Shakur Stevenson and Katie Taylor after their victories over the weekend. 'The Gypsy King,' who is himself fresh off a big win against Dillian Whyte, watched both bouts and took to social media to send a message to the fighters:

"Big respect, shout out to Shakur Stevenson on an excellent performance and a great fight against Oscar Valdez and big shout to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for a great, epic fight transcending women’s boxing."

Amanda Serrano fought Katie Taylor on April 30 at Madison Square Garden, New York, in front of a sold-out crowd. Taylor managed to win the fight via split decision and was crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. After defeating Whyte, Fury said he was retiring from the sport, but he is already back in the gym training.

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury reacts to Katie Taylor and Shakur Stevenson’s wins last night… Tyson Fury reacts to Katie Taylor and Shakur Stevenson’s wins last night…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/ulw1RQzHnY

Edited by Phil Dillon