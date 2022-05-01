 "Big shout out" - Tyson Fury acknowledges Shakur Stevenson and Katie Taylor's recent wins

Tyson Fury has praised both Katie Taylor and Shakur Stevenson for their respective victories last night. Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano via a 10-round split-decision in a sensational contest. Meanwhile, Stevenson dominated Oscar Valdez over 12 rounds to unify the WBC, The Ring and WBO Super Featherweight Championships.

Here's what Tyson Fury said in a video posted by Fight Hype:

"Big shout out to Shakur Stevenson on an excellent performance and a great fight against Oscar Valdez and big shout to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for a great, epic fight transcending women’s boxing."

Taylor vs. Serrano was billed as the biggest women's boxing fight of all time and both fighters will go down as two of the best female boxers of all time. Stevenson, on the other hand, proved why he is touted as one of the most formidable talents in the world today.

Who Is Tyson Fury training for?

In the same video, Fury is seen in the gym. He reveals that he finished another intense workout:

"Another session finished in the gym, smashed another hour and ten, twenty minutes. All alone, we walk alone, we stand alone and guess what? We fight alone too."

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in his last bout, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he would retire from boxing. However, this recent clip may suggest Fury still plans on making a comeback. Many fans would like to see him fight the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Another possibility is staying in shape for a potential fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. Fury called out the Cameroonian after his victory over Dillian Whyte.

It remains to be seen who 'The Gypsy King' will fight next. Following his spectacular performance against Whyte, there are many who believe Fury is in his prime.

A win against Joshua or Usyk would solidify him as the greatest heavyweight of his era. Nevertheless, a fight against Ngannon could be a lucrative opportunity to gain new fans from MMA.

