"I want him to mentally quit" - Shakur Stevenson describes what he's going to do to Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson has revealed what he's going to do to Oscar Valdez. They are set to fight on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. The fight is a title unification contest in the super featherweight division. Ahead of their fight, the pair had their first face-to-face interview, and Stevenson predicted what would happen in the battle:

"I'm not looking to have a tough fight with him. Like I'm not looking to go in there and let's go tit-for-tat, you hit me I hit you, let's see who the tougher fighter is. Nah I'm going in there pick him apart, I'm going in there to mentally drain him. I don't think he has ever been in front of a fighter like me, like I think this is his first time being in there with somebody with my type of skills. And as the fight go on, I want him to mentally quit."

Valdez is a formidable boxer who has overcome a broken jaw to make a comeback and win a fight. So, mentally draining a fighter like Valdez will be very difficult. However, Stevenson has always walked the walk. It will be interesting to see if he fulfills his promises.

David Benavidez believes Shakur Stevenson has what it takes to beat Oscar Valdez

David Benavidez, or 'The Mexican Monster', as Mike Tyson calls him, has given his thoughts on the upcoming title unification fight between Stevenson and Valdez. The former two-time world champion gave his opinions on Stevenson as a fighter and gave his predictions in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"I feel the same way about him [Stevenson], he's a great fighter, he's probably one of the best 130 pounders in the world today. And I feel like he's gonna go in there and he's gonna beat Valdez no problem. I think it's gonna be very difficult for Valdez to even catch him, or you know, catch Stevenson's counter, you know? Stevenson, he's a bad m*********er as well."

Benavidez believes Stevenson is one of the most talented boxers globally and has what it takes to be the unified champion in multiple divisions in the future. For him, April 30 is the day of reckoning when he puts his unbeaten record and title on the line against Oscar Valdez.

