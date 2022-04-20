"He's a bad m*********er" - David Benavidez believes Shakur Stevenson can beat Oscar Valdez

David Benavidez has high praise for Shakur Stevenson. The 24-year-old is set to take on Oscar Valdez on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez spoke with Fight Hub TV ahead of the fight and explained why he thinks the WBO Super-Featherweight Champion will beat his Mexican opponent:

"I feel the same way about him [Stevenson], he's a great fighter, he's probably one of the best 130 pounders in the world today. And I feel like he's gonna go in there and he's gonna beat Valdez no problem. I think it's gonna be very difficult for Valdez to even catch him, or you know, catch Stevenson's counter, you know? Stevenson, he's a bad m*********er as well."

Oscar Valdez will look to unify the Super-Featherweight division when he takes on WBC King Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Valdez has not been very verbal in the build-up to the fight and has said he will let Stevenson do all the talking, asserting that he will show the world what he can do inside the ring. On the other hand, the Olympic silver medallist has been the exact opposite.

Stevenson has been very vocal in the build-up to this fight, continually trash-talking Valdez, saying it will be the easiest fight of his life. April 30 is the day of reckoning for both these fighters.

Watch Benavidez's interview below:

David Benavidez reveals what caused the brawl between himself and Jermall Charlo

David Benavidez, or 'The Mexican Monster', as Mike Tyson calls him, was ringside during the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight. Also ringside was his rumored opponent Jermall Charlo. A video went viral of the pair almost getting into a brawl at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

David Benavidez is currently on the hunt for his next opponent, and Jermall Charlo is precisely what he's looking for. The former two-time WBC Super-Middleweight Champion is looking for a shot at the title, and a fight against the WBC Middleweight Champion will work perfectly into his plans.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Benavidez spoke about what caused the altercation:

"Jermall? Who the f*** is Jermall? B*****ss m*********er. Nah bro, he was just running his f***ing mouth, that's all he do, run his mouth and he was tryna like, he was trying to go f**k with my dad so, you know, we pulled up. He was just running his mouth, that's all he does, run his mouth, you know? Like always, quick to run his mouth but he never try to do nothing."

Watch the interview below:

