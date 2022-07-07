"Dillian Whyte's a great fight for Daniel" - Boxing trainer Shane McGuigan explores potential opponents for Daniel Dubois

Following Daniel Dubois' emphatic victory over Trevor Bryan on June 11, the British heavyweight and his trainer Shane McGuigan are seeking further tests.

The young heavyweight now holds the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title, redeeming his profile and status after his defeat to Joe Joyce in November 2020.

Amongst the increasing activity in the heavyweight division, Dubois, McGuigan and their team are keen on a rematch against Joyce. They are also, however, looking at other alternatives.

While speaking to Sky Sports News, Shane McGuigan said:

"There are some great fights out there for him. You've got [Derek] Chisora vs. [Kubrat] Pulev. I think Pulev will probably win that fight, Pulev's a great fight for someone like Daniel if he comes through the Chisora one."

McGuigan added:

"Dillian Whyte's a great fight for Daniel. I'm not sure Dillian will want it because of where he is in his career. There's easier fights for him that will make more money and draw more attention, so that one might be a hard one to make."

There are certainly high-profile names out there for the Brit to set his eyes on, with Dillian Whyte being one of the most intriguing. A potential matchup against the winner or loser of Kubrat Pulev vs. Derek Chisora could also be well-received by boxing enthusiasts.

Would Dillian Whyte take the fight against Daniel Dubois next?

After Whyte's most recent defeat to Tyson Fury in April, many heavyweight talents are seeking 'The Body Snatcher' for a potential matchup. Daniel Dubois is now looking to join the list of stars wanting a showdown against the proven heavy-hitter.

Whyte has sparked the interest of Jarrell Miller, Joe Joyce and now Dubois. However, after becoming a big name in the division, it's hard to say whether he will consider a bout against the younger Brit.

However, the 34-year-old has a love for boxing and, after his recent loss, may just be eager to rectify his mistakes against a reputable name like Dubois.

'DDD' is one of the most promising heavyweights and, although he's suffered a defeat to Joe Joyce, he could prove to be a competitive opponent against Whyte.

