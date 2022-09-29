"She flicked a switch and became Mike Tyson" - Social media reacts to a woman landing vicious punch 

A woman who landed a vicious left hook on a guy while casually boxing in a video that went viral recently is being compared to boxing legend Mike Tyson.

In the video, the duo can be seen casually boxing. While the woman seems to be rather afraid to get hit, one can see her swiftly drop her shoulders and unleash a vicious left hook, which sent her opponent crashing to the ground.

The clip has been circulating on the internet for a while now, however, it resurfaced after a Twitter page reposted it by captioning the post:

"She flicked a switch and became Mike Tyson."

Watch the clip below:

"She flicked a switch and became Mike Tyson."

As one would expect, fans were quick to react to the clip where the woman was compared to the heavyweight legend. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Buddy gotta take a boxing class after this one"

"Buddy gotta take a boxing class after this one"

"This is one of those situations where you just have to kill yourself"

"This is one of those situations where you just have to kill yourself"

"She slow rolled him… giggle giggle. Thud"

"Top tier sandbagging"

Mike Tyson opens up about overcoming drug addiction

'Iron Mike' has had to battle through a lot of hardships in his life. While the legendary boxer had a rather tough childhood, he was able to achieve unprecedented success inside the boxing ring at a very young age.

However, not everybody can handle success at a young age. The former heavyweight champion was caught up in the wrong things which affected his personal and professional life as well.

In fact, most of his downfall was due to drug and alcohol abuse. Thankfully for Tyson and his fans, he was able to battle through these issues as well. The former heavyweight champion spent over a year in rehab back in 2009 to get clean and start a new chapter in his life.

While talking about the same during a 2011 interview with Graham Bensinger, 'Iron Mike' discussed how he overcame drug addiction and said:

"I met a conglomerate of interesting dynamic people that had my interest at heart as a human being. That rehab world is something else, almost like, a utopia world. Everyone's happy, everyone's positive, and [have the attitude] 'We're going to win!' Everybody has a hard story, but they're overcoming."

Watch the full interview with Mike Tyson below:

