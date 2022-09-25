How did Mike Tyson overcome drug addiction? 

Mike Tyson overcame drug addiction by spending over a year in rehab in 2009.

The former heavyweight boxer is one of the most legendary figures to ever step into the ring. He first captured gold when he was just 20 years old by knocking out Trevor Berbick in 1986 to become WBC champion.

DAZN Boxing







On this day in 1986, Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion with a second round stoppage of Trevor Berbick

'Kid Dynamite' was a Unified Heavyweight Champion less than two years later, knocking out names such as Michael Spinks, Tony Tubbs, and Larry Holmes in the process. His stellar fame came with challenges that the public didn't see.

The Heavyweight Champion quickly spiraled into addiction, partially derailing his career in the process. Tyson seemed unstable in and out of the ring as he turned from the most dangerous man on the planet to a man who was having more controversies than wins.

Most of that downfall is attributed to drug and alcohol addiction. Tyson remained lost until 2009. He began a vegan diet, and set out on a plan to rehab. He ended up spending over a year in rehab in order to stay clean.

In a 2011 interview with Graham Bensinger, Mike Tyson discussed how he overcame drug addiction:

"I met a conglomerate of interesting dynamic people that had my interest at heart as a human being. That rehab world is something else, almost like, a utopia world. Everyone's happy, everyone's positive, and [have the attitude] 'We're going to win!' Everybody has a hard story, but they're overcoming."

Watch the interview below:

Is Mike Tyson sober today?

Mike Tyson isn't exactly sober today, but he's in a much better place than he used to be.

During the 56-year-old's battle with addiction, he mainly struggled with hard drugs like cocaine and alcohol. Tyson admitted that he had a huge issue with cocaine, which prompted his yearlong rehab stint.

Over a decade later, the former heavyweight champion no longer does cocaine or drink at all. He also doesn't do any other hard drugs, but he does do a fair bit of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Tyson has also stated that cannabis and mushrooms have helped him turn his life around.

The 56-year-old has touted the medical benefits of the substances, and even sells marijuana through his own brand. It's safe to say that 'Iron Mike' is in a good place these days.

Mike Tyson's cannabis company is launching ear-shaped weed gummies called "Mike Bites"

