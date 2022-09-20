Create

"This is a sugar daddy a** photo" - Fans react to Mike Tyson getting pictured closely with aspiring polyglot 

[Images via GettyImages, and @ShadeyBangs on Twitter]
Mike Tyson [Images via GettyImages, and @ShadeyBangs on Twitter]
Josh Evanoff
Josh Evanoff
ANALYST
Modified Sep 20, 2022 04:16 AM IST

Mike Tyson has gone viral for a hilarious meet-up with a fan that was posted on Twitter.

'Iron' is one of the most terrifying fighters in combat sports history. In his prime, the former Heavyweight Champion was an unstoppable force. He scored vicious knockouts over names such as Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno.

Even past his prime, the heavyweight was scary in and out of the ring. Tyson had many controversies and even went to prison for three years before becoming a Heavyweight Champion again. However, he's not the same way today.

The 56-year-old has mellowed out over time and has a good tendency to laugh at his past antics these days. Tyson has attributed his calm demeanor to the use of marijuana and mushrooms. He has his own line of cannabis products.

Recently, a fan posted a picture of 'Kid Dynamite' and herself warmly embracing.

While the image was wholesome, fans were quick to point out how the picture made the two look like they were in a romantic relationship. With some fans even stating that Tyson looked like a "sugar daddy" in the viral photo.

I met Mike Tyson today and the way we posed is making me laugh 😆 #blacklove https://t.co/jdoGk1puBa
@ShadeyBangs this a sugar daddy ass photo 😂
@ShadeyBangs His wife gonna love love you 😂😂
@ShadeyBangs You’re in between his legs…& comfortable af wit it. Yo man definitely have to keep an eye or two or three on you. 😳😩😂
@ShadeyBangs Looking like that cool aunty and uncle that give me money😂
@ShadeyBangs That's your man now 🙂
@ShadeyBangs y’all look like a rich couple with children at home with the nanny 😭
@ShadeyBangs Loooool this is cute
@ShadeyBangs Mike is legit looking like your husband of many years & you look like you’re extremely nurturing towards him. Long story short, y’all look good 😊 🥰.
@ShadeyBangs Sugar daddy vibes lol 😆

Mike Tyson expands his cannabis company to Canada

Mike Tyson's cannabis company isn't slowing down.

'Iron Mike' retired from professional boxing in 2005 following a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride. With his boxing career over, the 56-year-old had to move onto other ventures.

In 2016, Tyson launched his own marijuana company Tyson 2.0, as the drug was finally becoming legalized across the United States.

The 56-year-old has attributed his own change of demeanor thanks to the drug, as well as mushrooms. Tyson has helped popularize marijuana and its benefits in the mainstream.

Now, it seems that Mike Tyson is expanding his cannabis company into Canada. Late last month, it was announced on Twitter that the company has formed a partnership with Canadian company HEXO. As of now, the launch of Tyson's cannabis company is set for fall of 2022.

See the tweet below:

Canadian cannabis company HEXO announces exclusive partnership with Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's cannabis company. HEXO will produce Tyson 2.0’s full range of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes in Canada. The HEXO-produced lines will launch fall 2022. #krushmedia #letskrushit https://t.co/HDA8zIEJgx

Edited by Virat Deswal

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...