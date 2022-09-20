"This is a sugar daddy a** photo" - Fans react to Mike Tyson getting pictured closely with aspiring polyglot 

Mike Tyson has gone viral for a hilarious meet-up with a fan that was posted on Twitter.
'Iron' is one of the most terrifying fighters in combat sports history. In his prime, the former Heavyweight Champion was an unstoppable force. He scored vicious knockouts over names such as Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno.
Even past his prime, the heavyweight was scary in and out of the ring. Tyson had many controversies and even went to prison for three years before becoming a Heavyweight Champion again. However, he's not the same way today.
The 56-year-old has mellowed out over time and has a good tendency to laugh at his past antics these days. Tyson has attributed his calm demeanor to the use of marijuana and mushrooms. He has his own line of cannabis products.
Recently, a fan posted a picture of 'Kid Dynamite' and herself warmly embracing.
While the image was wholesome, fans were quick to point out how the picture made the two look like they were in a romantic relationship. With some fans even stating that Tyson looked like a "sugar daddy" in the viral photo.
Mike Tyson expands his cannabis company to Canada
Mike Tyson's cannabis company isn't slowing down.
'Iron Mike' retired from professional boxing in 2005 following a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride. With his boxing career over, the 56-year-old had to move onto other ventures.
In 2016, Tyson launched his own marijuana company Tyson 2.0, as the drug was finally becoming legalized across the United States.
The 56-year-old has attributed his own change of demeanor thanks to the drug, as well as mushrooms. Tyson has helped popularize marijuana and its benefits in the mainstream.
Now, it seems that Mike Tyson is expanding his cannabis company into Canada. Late last month, it was announced on Twitter that the company has formed a partnership with Canadian company HEXO. As of now, the launch of Tyson's cannabis company is set for fall of 2022.
See the tweet below: