"The Tyson 2.0 brand fits perfectly" - Mike Tyson gets aid to expand his cannabis company upto Canada 

Mike Tyson has now expanded his company Tyson 2.0 to Canada. 'Iron' Mike started the cannabis company back in October 2021 and is a big advocate for legalized medical and recreational use of marijuana. On his podcast, the former heavyweight champion of the world is frequently seen with a blunt in his hand.

His company Tyson 2.0 sells a wide variety of cannabis products. The mission of is to make cannabis available to all.

'Iron' Mike's partnered up with the Canadian cannabis company HEXO to make his company's products available in Canada.

The CEO of HEXO, Charlie Bowman, was thrilled to have the boxing legend on his side in a flourishing industry. He said:

“With their broad product range from flower to straight edge pre-rolls to edibles, the TYSON 2.0 brand fits perfectly into HEXO's market leading portfolio."

HEXO is already well-known in Canada. With Mike Tyson joining their side, things only seem to be going upwards for both HEXO and Tyson 2.0.

Mike Tyson shares an emotional message as he watches Serena Williams' last match with his daughter

Mike Tyson watched as Serena Williams played in her final tennis match.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion had announced that this tournament would be her last no matter the outcome. Williams took on Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She put on a brave effort, but in the end, Tomljanović vanquished her in three sets: 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

Tomljanović won the first set. But Williams showed resilience and won the second. In the final set, Williams defended five match points before losing the game due to an unforced error. 'Iron' Mike was watching the match live with his daughter and tweeted:

"Watching @serenawilliams live last night with my daughter Milan with mixed emotions. Sad to see her go but happy for next part of her journey. The GOAT!"

Tyson's daughter Milan is an ardent follower of the sport and trains regularly with aspirations to become a professional player.

Take a look at the tweet by Tyson:

