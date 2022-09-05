"Sad to see her go" - Fans react to Mike Tyson sharing his grief at seeing Serena Williams retire 

Mike Tyson reacted to Serena Williams retiring at the US Open after putting on a brave performance.

Williams took on Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The American had already stated that this tournament would be her last, despite the result. After losing the first set, the 23-time Grand Slam winner put on an impressive performance in the second set.

Mike Tyson, whose daughter Milan is a big fan of Williams, reacted to the news on social media:

"Watching @serenawilliams live last night with my daughter Milan with mixed emotions. Sad to see her go but happy for next part of her journey. The GOAT!"

Tyson has a lot of respect for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, especially after his daughter got into the sport and started playing. 'Iron Mike' has attended several matches with her daughter and has always admired Williams.

Twitter reacts to Mike Tyson's emotional message to Serena Williams

Mike Tyson has one of the most devoted fan followings on the internet. 'Iron Mike' keeps talking to his fans on Twitter and has built quite the community.

Many reacted to his message to Serena Williams on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Yeah man me too she is the greatest of all time in my opinion."

Another user commented:

"Goat watching goat"

Another user commented how it must have felt for Milan to watch Williams' last game with her father:

"Yessir and I saw that Milan plays tennis how cool for her to have that memory. Right On Mike!"

"She's a champion just like you , Mike."

One fan commented saying Tyson's daughter is a champion just like her father:

"She’s a champion just like you , Mike."

Another fan remembered the time he watched 'Iron' Mike's last fight and compared it to Serena William's last match:

"Same way I felt June 11, 2005 in Washington, D.C. watching your final fight. Watching your journey has been special and inspirational"

"Same way I felt June 11, 2005 in Washington, D.C. watching your final fight. Watching your journey has been special and inspirational"

One user asked Tyson to have the GWOAT on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast as the next guest:

"Hey Champ next candidate @serenawilliams for HotBoxing. Make it happen man."

