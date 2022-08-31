"When you swallow 13g of dank shrooms at once" - Fans react to clip of Mike Tyson talking to himself during Serena Williams' tennis match

Mike Tyson was recently spotted talking to himself at a Serena Williams tennis match earlier this week. Tyson appeared to be in seventh heaven as fans reacted to the video on Twitter.

Once the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing and the most feared fighter on the planet, Tyson has transitioned into his role as a cannabis entrepreneur in recent times. 'Iron Mike' spends much of his time smoking weed and eating mushrooms, which he confirmed in an interview with Muscle and Health Magazine.

Sportsville @Sportsville_ Mike Tyson was on another planet during the Tennis match

Fans flocked to the internet and reacted to a video of Mike Tyson seemingly in divine rapture. A fan with the username @xDOSullivan wrote:

''When you swallow 13g of dank shrooms at once''

Sul @xDOSullivan @Sportsville_ When you swallow 13g of dank shrooms at once

Another fan was miffed that Tyson couldn't enjoy his time without someone invading his privacy:

''Can’t even enjoy a tennis match without someone filming him and posting it.''

Mr_Sloth88 🦥 @Mrsloth88 @Sportsville_ Can't even enjoy a tennis match without someone filming him and posting it.

@umutak47shawty expressed his love and admiration for Mike Tyson by calling him a living legend:

''I love him. He the goat. Best mike amongst of jordan, jackson phelps and him. Straight up living legend''

🖖🏾🔺👁 🥷🏽 @umutak47shawty @Sportsville_ I love him. He the goat. Best mike amongst of jordan, jackson phelps and him. Straight up living legend

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Josh Webster @JoshWeb62182540 @Sportsville_ Mike Tyson is high as Travis Scott from those mushrooms.

TrevieTrev @TheTrevieTrev @Sportsville_ Only way to get thru that boring sport😂

22 🇨🇬 @oseh_aa @onchocinco85 @Sportsville_ Them Schroooms are hitting back 2 back home runs inside his head it's crazy 😂😂

Mike Tyson once claimed that psychedelics and weed changed his life and helped him cope with suicidal thoughts

Being the baddest man on the planet comes at a cost. In combat sports, Mike Tyson commands unparalleled admiration and immense respect from his peers. However, his life outside the squared circle has been a rollercoaster ride and Tyson had to face many demons before he freed himself from the shackles.

All the memorable fights and highlight reel knockouts that 'Iron Mike' delivered in the ring took a heavy toll on him. It even pushed him to the brink of suicide.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez : @hotboxinpodcast When Mike Tyson cried while remembering his 'Darker' self. He says he misses him, but fears him at the same time

Tyson found comfort and a cure in the use of psychedelics. While speaking with Reuters in a past interview, he claimed that his life changed when he was introduced to mushrooms:

''To think where I was - almost suicidal - to this now. Isn't life a trip, man? It's amazing medicine, and people don't look at it from that perspective. Once I got introduced to the shrooms, my whole life changed."

Speaking about his relationship with cannabis and how it would not have benefited him during his fighting years, Mike Tyson added:

“Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting. I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive."

