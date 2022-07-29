"I guess Tyson would have to box" - Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward talks on the champion's exhibition fight with Hafthor Bjornsson

Tyson Fury has claimed that he would require £500 million to come out of retirement and fight professionally again. However, he has also stated that he would be hugely interested in doing some exhibition fights.

With Fury eyeing up an exhibition clash, Icelandic professional strongman Hafthor Bjornsson looks to be the favorite to step into the ring with the heavyweight next.

The strongman has also expressed his interest in the matchup and it's becoming a very likely exhibition bout. Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward has also not shut down the possibility and has explained that even though it would be an exhibition, it would be taken seriously.

While doing an interview with SecondsOut on Morecambe beach, Steward was asked how he feels about Fury boxing Hafthor Bjornsson, to which he replied:

"Anytime me and Tyson work together, it's exciting... A big man like that, I guess Tyson would have to box, wouldn't he?... It's something that's been around in boxing for years, it's not like this thing is new to boxing, exhibitions."

When asked if he'd encourage Fury to hold back due to his boxing advantage, Steward replied:

"Where do you think I'm from? Hoback, Hoback, what?... Ay, you've got to do what you've got to do when you're in there."

In Bjornsson's last exhibition, he defeated strongman rival Eddie Hall. The clash was hosted in Dubai and 'Thor' had his hand raised after six rounds of boxing.

What threats does Hafthor Bjornsson offer Tyson Fury?

'Thor' is one of the strongest men in the world, which means he can hit extremely hard and a lot harder than most other fighters. The strongman would also enter the fight as much the bigger man in physique.

'The Mountain' stands at 6'9 ft, which is the same height as the WBC Champion, but he carries a lot more muscle mass from his time as a weight lifter.

Despite the power of the 33-year-old, he was unable to knock Eddie Hall out in their exhibition bout and struggled to let go of his power shots during the fight with the Brit.

To further this, Tyson Fury has been hit with some devastating shots from Deontay Wilder but still managed to recover and perform at an impressive level of ability. The American is considered one of the sport's hardest hitters.

